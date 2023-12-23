Dick Morris to Newsmax: Colo. Decision Galling Challenge to Democracy

Donald Trump being disqualified from Colorado's presidential primary ballot by the state's Supreme Court is a “galling challenge to American democracy,” and a lot of Democratic states are probably going to follow suit, says political consultant Dick Morris.

But “I don’t think [the Colorado ruling] is going to last for 5 minutes in front of the Supreme Court,” he told Newsmax “Saturday Report.”

“There were all kinds of grounds for turning it down,” Morris said.

“He was never convicted of any interaction or anything like that … it’s such a galling challenge to American democracy, but you know I find it fascinating that the Biden campaign or the anti-Trump people are running an ad now likening Trump to [Italian dictator Benito] Mussolini and [former Venezuelan president Hugo] Chavez and Augusto Pinochet Ugarte and other fascist leaders.

“Well, at the same time Biden is the one, or Biden's people, are the ones who are trying to keep Trump off the ballot and deny Americans the right to vote for president and if there's nothing anything more elemental to democracy than that, I don't know what it is.”

The historic 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court Tuesday, likely to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court, makes Trump the first presidential candidate deemed ineligible for the White House under a rarely used constitutional provision that bars officials who have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" from holding office.

Trump vowed to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Colorado court said it would delay the effect of its decision until at least Jan. 4, 2024, to allow for an appeal.

The effort to bar Trump from the ballot “is one of the strongest arguments for voting for him,” Morris said.

“What’s propelling his campaign forward at the warp speed that it is and giving it the solidarity and solidity that it has is the effort by Democrats to stop him. If they are that determined to stop him … it must indicate that he’s the real goods, that he is really challenging the establishment, he really is opposing the deep state and he really is being assaulted by them,” Morris added.

