Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Should Extend Continuing Resolution

House Republicans rolled out their "Commitment to America" plan is an attempt to mirror other similar efforts, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's "Contract for America" that led the party to take back control of the chamber in 1994, political analyst Dick Morris said Friday on Newsmax.

But it leaves out one key factor: the 2023-24 budget.

"I think we're going to win both houses in November," Morris, the author of the bestselling "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax's "National Report."

However, the budget for 2023-24 has not yet been passed and will not be passed by the end of the fiscal year, which could spark a government shutdown unless a continuing resolution is passed.

The typical resolution would only be in effect until Christmas, and even if Republicans take the House, Democrats will still be in charge until January.

"The Republicans should say, Pass your continuing resolution. Keep the government open. But don't expire the continuing resolution until after the new Congress takes effect," said Morris.

That way, when the lame-duck Congress is gone, Republicans can then work on a budget that rolls back President Joe Biden's spending agenda, including legislation allowing the IRS to hire 87,000 new audit agents, get rid of new entitlements, and more, said Morris.

"That's what the Republicans should be focusing on now, not just rubber-stamping a solution to keep things open for a few more weeks, and then we'll see," said Morris. "Keep it open for a few more months. And then when the lame-duck Congress is gone, and we Republicans go in, then do the budget."

