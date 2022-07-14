×
Tags: dick morris | biden | middle east | politics

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden's Middle East Trip a 'Publicity Thing'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Thursday, 14 July 2022 03:13 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia is little more than a "publicity thing" rather than a real effort to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, political strategist Dick Morris, the host of Newsmax's show "Dick Morris Democracy," said Thursday. 

"This is more blather," Morris said on Newsmax's "American Agenda" about the meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid to agree to work out a joint agreement on Iran. "What's important about the declaration is not what's in it, but what's not in it. Israel said force may be required [but] the U.S. didn't say it." 

Further, Biden's "publicity tour" was staged so he can "be seen as presidential and have foreign leaders deferring to him" at a time when his poll numbers are sinking, said Morris. 

"It's an old tactic presidents use, and Biden's the latest one to pull it out," said Morris.

Meanwhile, Biden has allowed the Middle East to become a more dangerous place, Morris said. 

"The old idea of the Middle East was a two-state solution, and [Benjamin] Netanyahu said it best," said Morris. "He said it's like one hand clapping. How can we have peace when only there is one side, one space?"

Former President Donald Trump bypassed that issue and worked through the Abraham Accords to create an anti-Iranian coalition, but Biden wants to walk away from that and is "reducing it to 'please, please drill oil for us,' " Morris said.

Meanwhile, Morris, the author of the new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" again reiterated that Trump will run for the White House in 2024 and has a "new strategy" for winning that involves getting the vote out through an emphasis on mailed-in and other ballot choices.

"He is going to keep in the mail-in vote and bring the ballot box to the voters because he knows that the key to this is that the electorate is expanded enormously and includes a lot of people that don't really care, don't follow politics, and those are the ones you have to get to," said Morris. 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

