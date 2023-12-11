Dick Morris to Newsmax: China Put Biden on Payroll at Penn

Presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden was already on China's payroll before winning the 2020 presidential election, and the one person who knows that the best is supposed to sit for a deposition this week.

The fact that Hunter Biden "knows all these business deals" is the reason why he was hit with nine tax charges late last week, Morris told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

But it all started in 2017 when Biden was termed out as vice president and out of a job.

"China basically put Joe Biden on its payroll," Morris told Schmitt. "This was after Biden was leaving as vice president, but before he was elected president. And he was essentially out of a job during that period. And UPenn came to him with the $54 million that they got anonymously from Chinese sources and said, 'We would like to offer you a job for a million dollars a year.' So they actually paid him 900,000. And in return, you're going to have the Penn Biden Center.

"He never taught a class, he barely appeared on campus if ever. Did a few events, but nothing really. It was basically a way to funnel money to him, and they also funneled money to (Antony) Blinken, his future secretary of state, and nine of their high-level national security people," Morris said. "So basically the Biden administration was effectively on the Chinese payroll before they took office."

Fast forward to December 2023, when Hunter Biden has to answer a subpoena before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the family's business dealings.

"The thing (Republicans are) after here is that Hunter knows all of these business deals," Morris said. "And (the Bidens are) desperate for him not to testify to that. And the only way he can avoid it is to take the Fifth Amendment, and this whole indictment was to set up a Fifth Amendment plea."

