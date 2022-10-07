Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Trying to 'Wag the Dog' With Nuke Warning

President Joe Biden is going for an "October surprise" with an attempt to "wag the dog" by warning about a "nuclear Armageddon," to distract Americans from problems at home under his administration, political analyst and author Dick Morris said on Newsmax Friday.

"Well, it's Halloween, so the October surprise is right here," Morris, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax's "National Report," I warned about this in my book and I've been amplifying it on your show and other shows for the last week or two."

Biden on Thursday, speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons."

"I predict in this book that he's going to wag the dog," Morris said Friday. "He's going to try to distract attention from inflation and the problems we have by warning about nuclear weapons in Russia."

Morris acknowledged that Biden's warnings "may be legitimate," but the timing shows that "he's trying to do this to jam the election message so nobody pays attention to inflation or the border."

Meanwhile, Morris said that there was an "enormous" action during Thursday night's debates in Arizona, where Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly squared off against his GOP challenger, Blake Masters, with Masters "massively" winning the showdown.

"It was unbelievable and particularly interesting that Masters won the argument about abortion," said Morris. "It's the first time in this campaign that a Republican has effectively answered those attacks."

Morris said that Masters argued that he supports Arizona's law on abortion, which does allow the procedure up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, which "answers the arguments of the Democrats" who say Republicans are the extremists on abortion.

Democrats, though, favor abortion up to the 40th week, Masters argued, leaving Kelly with "nothing to say," said Morris. "It was the most amazing wipeout."

Morris said to remember that three races will determine the outcome of the Senator GOP majority, and he used the acronym "MOW" to describe them, meaning the majority depends on Masters, Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Herschel Walker in Georgia.

