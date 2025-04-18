Dick Morris to Newsmax: AOC's Rise 'Great News' for GOP

Political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's rise in the Democrat primary polls is "great news" because her nomination would ensure another Republican presidential victory in 2028.

Morris joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss pollster Nate Silver asserting this week that the New York Democrat congresswoman will most likely be the party's 2028 presidential nominee. A Yale poll also showed AOC trailing only 2024 failed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"I think it's a wonderful development because it guarantees that the Democrats will lose in 2028," Morris said.

"This is part of a historical trend which we've talked about before. The party that loses the national election has its moderates, the sane people in the party, leave the party and become independents or Republicans. And the result is that in the primaries, the radicals, the crazies, the inmates take over the asylum," Morris told Schmitt.

"And that happened after [Jimmy] Carter lost to [Ronald] Reagan; the Democrats then nominated [Walter] Mondale and then [Michael] Dukakis. It happened after [Hubert] Humphrey lost to [Richard] Nixon; the Democrats then nominated [George] McGovern," Morris added. "And in every case, after the Republican wins and defeats the Democrats, the radical crazies in the Democratic Party force the Democrats to the left, and they lose the next number of national elections. So this is great news."

