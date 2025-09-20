Dick Morris to Newsmax: Left, Antifa Drive Trans Fight Into Bloodshed

Political commentator Dick Morris said Saturday on Newsmax that Democrats have weaponized transgender issues into what he called a "killing issue," linking the rhetoric to political violence.

Morris, appearing on "Saturday Report," said President Donald Trump's move to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization was a "huge statement" and argued that left-wing rhetoric had fueled violence.

"Well, I think it's a huge statement and it's very, very important," Morris said. "We have to realize that the assassination of Charlie Kirk was a hit job, and it was done by the trans community, incited by Democratic Party rhetoric. They have taken transgender and made it a killing issue."

Morris said the political left has exaggerated claims of discrimination and persecution to justify violent responses.

"Even though there is not massive discrimination against trans people, all we're asking is they stay out of women's sports and that we not try to transition 12-year-olds," he said. "But they morphed that into the idea that we've been fascists, that they're subject to incredible persecution and that they have to fight back."

"That has led to the assassination of Kirk and I think will lead to a lot of terror activity unless there's good pushback from the government," Morris said.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, announced: "I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating Antifa, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION."

He added, "I will also be strongly recommending that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices."

Antifa, short for "anti-fascists," is not a single group but a loosely organized, decentralized collective of left-wing activists that oppose right-wing and fascist ideologies. The movement gained traction in 2016, though activist groups had used the term long before then.

Because antifa is not a monolithic group, critics have questioned how Trump's designation could be enforced. "Antifa is a kind of politics, not a specific group," historian Mark Bray, author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook," told Al Jazeera.

Still, Morris argued the administration's actions are vital to curbing violence he says is being fueled by the left.

"I think Trump is to be commended for what he's doing," Morris said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com