Dick Morris to Newsmax: Abortions Have Risen in US

Author and political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that as a result of Roe v. Wade being overturned, people are "learning that women do have access to abortions" and that "the number of abortions in the United States rose 10% this year."

On Monday, Florida's Supreme Court upheld the state's 15-week abortion ban but also left open the possibility of the procedure being protected by a ballot measure to be voted on in November.

Democrats have seized on the ruling as a potential window to capture Florida. President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday saying, "Yesterday's extreme decision puts desperately needed medical care even further out of reach for millions of women in Florida and across the South."

Morris noted that former President Donald Trump's proposal of a 15-week threshold for abortions "echoes the consensus that most Americans have."

"Anyone who wants an abortion can get it. They can cross state lines. And there's no way that's gonna be illegal because the court has ruled each state makes its own rule. Federalism really is working here," he said during an appearance on "The Count."

