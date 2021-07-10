×
Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Not Just Run in '24, He'll Win

(Newsmax's "The Count")

By    |   Saturday, 10 July 2021 06:48 PM

Former President Donald Trump will not just run again for the White House in 2024, but he will win, political analyst and Newsmax host Dick Morris predicted Saturday.

"You know how you can tell? Shake his hand and turn it over and see if there's a pulse," the host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy" told the "The Count." "If there's a pulse there, he's going to run and he's going to win."

Trump will "absolutely" win, Morris added to host Eric Bolling, saying he will take both elections, starting with "the Republican primary, which he can't possibly lose."

"No matter what happens, he could win that from jail if he has to," Morris joked. "The other is the general election, which a Republican is guaranteed to win because of the terrible performance of [President Joe] Biden.

"So in a real sense, the future is laid out for Donald Trump. He is going to be the 47th president of the United States."

Morris also predicted Trump will not only gain Latino voters in 2024, but he will win in that demographic, based on the numbers of votes from the sector climbing between the 2016 race and the 2020 campaign.

"The Latino vote is shifting," Morris concluded. "Trump got 10 points more in Latino votes in 2020 than he got in 2016. In Florida and Texas, the Latino vote almost went Republican entirely. California is a little bit less Republican with its Latino vote, but if you take the rest of the country, I believe in 2024 Donald Trump will carry the Latino vote."

