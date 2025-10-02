Father Patalinghug to Newsmax: Durbin Award Flap Shows Pro-Life Tensions

Father Leo Patalinghug, founder of PlatingGrace.com, told Newsmax on Thursday that the decision by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to decline a lifetime achievement award underscores ongoing tension in the Catholic Church over how to define a consistent pro-life ethic.

Durbin, who has supported abortion access, was set to receive the honor before withdrawing after pushback from church leaders and pro-life advocates.

Patalinghug said on "Newsline" that the Durbin controversy highlights the challenge of political leaders aligning their actions with church teaching.

"You've got to listen to your leaders but don't necessarily follow their example, especially if it's in contradiction to God's laws," Patalinghug said, referencing the Gospel of Matthew.

The controversy over Durbin came shortly after Pope Leo XIV addressed abortion in connection with wider life issues.

"Someone who says that I'm against abortion, but I'm in agreement with the inhumane treatment of immigrants in the United States — I don't know if that's pro-life," the Pope had said in remarks from Rome, urging Catholics to consider life "from conception until death and everything in between."

Patalinghug said that the Pope's words follow a long tradition in church teaching.

"This is a continuation of what we call the seamless garment approach to life issues, originally proposed by Cardinal [Joseph] Bernardin," Patalinghug said. "The holy father really isn't saying anything controversial. But I will admit, for many people it might not be 100% clear."

Patalinghug added that the controversy raises broader questions about how to address moral consistency.

"We need to not only protect life at conception, but we also need to have compassion for immigrants," he said. "My issue, as many people would contend, [is] that we need to make distinctions between legal and illegal immigration. Both people still need compassion and respect and to be treated with dignity."

While debate continues over the meaning of Durbin's withdrawal, Patalinghug pointed to the Pope's closing message as a reminder of a larger mission.

"If you hear at the conclusion of that comment that he made off the cuff, he said, we need to respect each other and work towards peace," Patalinghug said.

