Rep. Diana Harshbarger to Newsmax: Biden Not Taking Origins of COVID-19 Seriously

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., a member of the GOP Doctor's Caucus, appeared on Newsmax, questioning the origins of COVID-19. "So many facts don't add up. These [Chinese] virologists were hospitalized. Well, that's pretty indicative that something happened in that lab in 2019."

The congresswoman talked to "Spicer & Co." at one point, jesting, "Why are we still giving this lab money? You know, there's a lot of research out there about gain of function research, and we want to know the answers." According to a New York Post report on Tuesday, Dr. Fauci admitted to funding the lab in Wuhan for the purpose of finding "whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans." But Fauci denied that funding was sent to the lab for purposes of gain-of-function research.

According to Josh Rogin of Politico, gain-of-function research is where the "virulence or transmissibility of dangerous pathogens is deliberately increased. The purpose is to help scientists predict how viruses might evolve in ways that hurt humans before it happens in nature. But by bypassing pathogens' natural evolutionary cycles, these experiments create risks of a human-made outbreak if a lab accident were to occur. For this reason, the Obama administration issued a moratorium on gain-of-function experiments in October 2014."

Harshbarger continued adding, "You know, when Dr. Fauci says, 'we probably need an investigation.' A duh... there's your sign. We need to find out did that leak from a lab accidentally? Or was it intentional?

According to news.com.au, a Chinese document, which experts believe could be legitimate, suggests a scenario where World War III is fought with bio-weapons. The conclusion one expert, Peter Jennings, drew from the document "The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons" was it "begins to firm up the possibility that what we have here is the accidental release of a pathogen for military use."

However, though many questions still loom as to the certainty of what happened in that lab. Harshbarger said that, "I think that they're going to be getting answers in energy and commerce and in a couple of other committees, because this is unconscionable how many people died from this. Everybody in this country knows of somebody or who you're related to or somebody who has lost their life or who is still suffering from this, and it's unconscionable to think that they [The Chinese Communist Party] are trying to hide it. And no, I do not trust them. We do need answers."

