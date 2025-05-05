DHS Assistant to Newsmax: Self-Deportations Save Taxpayers Money

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Newsmax on Monday that the illegal migrants who take the $1,000 offered by the Trump administration to self-deport would save taxpayers the $17,000 it costs to deport a migrant through DHS.

Speaking with "Finnerty," McLaughlin said that "15 to 20 million migrants" are in the United States illegally. "And we're going to use every incentive that we can to get them out. So yes, we are offering a $1,000 stipend as well as financial assistance to self-deport and leave this country. That's a 70% savings that the American taxpayer will get, considering it costs around $17,000 to arrest, detain, and deport an individual as is."

On the DHS website, under its CBP Home App webpage, the agency wrote that illegal migrants who register to self-deport "may be eligible to receive financial assistance for their departure. If requested, the U.S. Government will assist in booking tickets and/or with obtaining necessary travel documentation."

The webpage also noted that a $1,000 stipend "will be provided upon confirmation through the app that return has been completed."

"I think the choice is crystal clear for these illegal aliens," McLaughlin added. "Take the 1,000 bucks and self-deport, or we will find you; we will arrest you; we will detain you, and you will never return again. So the choice is theirs, and we're making it pretty easy for them."

