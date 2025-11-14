DHS' Lauren Bis to Newsmax: Florida, ICE Partnership Successful

Cooperation exhibited by Florida state and local law enforcement officials with federal officers is "in sharp comparison" to that seen in Illinois, Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations Lauren Bis told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Bis told host Bianca de la Garza that DHS officers carrying out Operation Midway Blitz in Illinois have faced riots, harassment, and even attempted assaults outside the Broadview detention facility near Chicago.

The crackdown, launched in September to target criminal illegal migrants drawn to the state's sanctuary policies, has led to more than 4,000 arrests, she said, including murderers, rapists and pedophiles.

"These are people that no one should want loose in their communities," Bis said, arguing that the operation has helped drive a sharp decline in crime in Chicago, where official data shows homicides and shootings down by roughly a third this year.

Bis blasted Democrat officials for undermining front-line officers.

She addressed video released by DHS showing an aide to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., allegedly posing as an attorney at an ICE facility and attempting to free a Mexican national who had been deported four times and had a DUI conviction.

The staffer, she said, filled out a DHS form claiming legal representation even though "for all we know, we can't verify that he is" a lawyer.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons has formally asked Duckworth's office for an explanation, Bis noted, but "we're waiting for a response."

By contrast, Bis said, Florida officials have become a model of cooperation.

Operation Dirtbag, a joint effort between DHS and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, resulted in the arrest of more than 230 illegal aliens, including at least 150 sex offenders and other violent criminals.

"These were child predators, attempted murderers that were loose in American neighborhoods," she said. "Thanks to our partnership, they are now off our streets and will soon be out of our country."

Bis argued that sanctuary policies from Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker invite criminal migrants while demonizing ICE.

Even so, she vowed, "We are not going to allow sanctuary politicians to make America less safe. We are still going into those areas where these criminal, illegal aliens flock because they know politicians in these cities will protect them."

The DHS spokeswoman also praised department employees who worked through the recent 43-day government shutdown, the longest on record.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced $10,000 bonuses for TSA officers who took extra shifts without pay, mirroring President Donald Trump's push to reward critical federal workers who stayed on the job.

"Yesterday was such a good day for Secretary Noem and all the workers at DHS," Bis said. "They kept showing up, protecting the American people, even while Democrats shut down the government. Now they're finally getting the recognition they deserve."

