Rep. Nancy Mace to Newsmax: Archer May Prove Joe Biden Was 'in the Room'

Devon Archer's testimony before the House Oversight Committee staff and lawyers will investigate if he has evidence to put President Joe Biden "in the room" on Hunter Biden's alleged foreign influence peddling schemes, according to Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Newsmax.

"What's coming to light now is that everything that Joe Biden has said about Hunter Biden, or doing business with Hunter Biden, or Hunter Biden's doing business with China — you name it — Joe Biden has lied about it," Mace told Saturday's "America Right Now." "And, if he's done nothing wrong why lie about what happened here?

"On Monday we're going to have a chance to hear from Devon Archer in a transcribed interview.

"This is a guy who witnessed dozens and dozens of times of Joe Biden being in the room when these deals, when these briberies, when it was all going down."

Mace is a member of the House Oversight Committee, but the testimony will be taken by staff and legal counsel, she told host Tom Basile.

"I hope that he feels that he can tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth with regards to Joe Biden's involvement," Mace continued. "Hunter Biden is one thing, but he's not the president of the United States and we need witnesses, documents, testimony, evidence — real evidence that the American people can sink their teeth into — that show that Joe Biden was in fact in the room."

Mace told Basile she has seen evidence President Biden has lied about his son never having taken money from China — as he infamously alleged in the one 2020 presidential debate with former President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden, for example, has also said that his son never received money from Communist China," Mace said. "I've seen suspicious activity reports, I've seen bank records of Hunter Biden receiving money from Communist China. I've seen bank records of grandchildren of Joe Biden receiving money from Communist China.

"And so at some point, I believe Joe Biden's house of cards are going to come crashing down."

The House Oversight Committee investigation seeks to assist FBI and IRS whistleblowers who have been stopped by the Biden Justice Department and even alleged to have been retaliated against — up to and including an official House impeachment inquiry — according to Mace.

"We know right now the DOJ, the FBI, and the IRS are not doing a good enough job," she said. "We know that they have sat on the hands of other investigators that have wanted to investigate this thing and blow the lid off, and they haven't been able to do that.

"But the inquiry, if it happens, gives us more leverage to bring evidence and on to the record, under oath, and under testimony very quickly."

