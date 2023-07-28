Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Expect Truth From Archer Testimony

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., expects the truth from former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer during testimony Monday before the House Oversight Committee.

"What I would like to see is just the truth. I think that's what the American people deserve," Murphy said Friday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

Archer will speak with GOP lawmakers behind closed doors. A source told ABC News that he will provide details related to the business dealings of Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

"This is what we've been moving toward in these investigations: to get to the truth," Murphy said. "God forbid, if the Republicans were not in the majority, we would never have seen this. So, what came forth with the IRS whistleblowers is that there was absolute officiation by the IRS, DOJ, FBI in trying to keep Hunter Biden's tax dealings quiet.

"What we're going to see, I think, with Devon Archer, is the fact that President Biden, despite his multiple denials of knowing anything about Hunter Biden's business dealings, was complicit in with them. Hunter was employed by Burisma to a very large extent, receiving a large check every month, they were then being investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor and it was a tit for tat.

"The Burisma Ukrainian CEO, basically as we understand, and I think we'll see, paid the Biden family. President Biden helped pressure to get rid of the prosecutor so that the company could continue on its dealings."

The committee in June subpoenaed Archer to appear for a deposition because he "played a significant role in the Biden family's business deals abroad, including but not limited to China, Russia, and Ukraine," according to the subpoena.

Murphy said the committee hopes to get to the bottom of Biden's story.

"President Biden has lied repeatedly throughout his entire presidency, actually through his entire political career, and we're going to see this actually effectuating truth be shown about it," Murphy said.

