Rep. Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Suing Maddow Because 'This Crap Has to Stop'

Not only is Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., suing TV host Rachel Maddow and MSNBC for defamation, but he predicted they will do everything then can to avoid a court appearance.

"I've had a policy now for about three years that if you defame or slander me, you will get a court date, a court appearance," Nunes told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday, predicting Maddow nor MSNBC would dare get to the actual truth in a court of law.

"They'll claim First Amendment, that they're media, that I'm public figure," he added to host Greg Kelly. "Because the one thing I've learned through all of this is these media companies never want to meet me in court.

"And it's kind of ironic because you know, if you believe half the things you say about me, why would you not want to get discovery on me and depose me for hours and asked me all these wonderful questions that you could ask me. It just it just makes no sense."

Nunes in his lawsuit is calling out Maddow's "ridiculous attack" suggesting he was conspiring with Ukraine on election meddling and is a purported Russian agent.

"She just dreamed it up, but that's when it goes over the line because you're effectively accusing me of treason, you're accusing me of obstruction of justice, and nothing could be further from the truth," Nunes continued. "Plenty of press reports were out there about exactly what was going on with our investigation into Russia and Ukraine, so she just decided in March just to go off kilter and make something up and laugh about it as if this is O.K.

"This is not normal behavior."

Nunes noted in his defamation lawsuit it is easily provably true the alleged "package" from a Ukrainian came in the course of a legit congressional investigation Nunes and his office was conducting on the behalf of the American people.

"I love that she's laughing because if she just would have read the stories that we're in multiple press reports, she would have known that we were investigating this guy," Nunes added. "In fact, we were the first ones to investigate this character. And we are the ones who took it to the Department of Justice and the FBI.

"So. look, she just concocted this out of thin air. Ha ha ha! The joke's on her. We'll see her in court and my bet, Greg, is they will do everything but meet me in court, because she just made that nonsense up because they think they can get away with it.

"And I'm not going to let us stand."

Nunes said he has decided "enough is enough" with the fake and biased "news" from Maddow and MSNBC, and he will not allow the media to get away with the Russian collusion peddling Democrats have gotten away with.

"So if they've got the goods and they know that I'm a Russian agent somehow, great," he concluded. "They can bring the evidence to court.

"My bet with you, Greg, is they will do everything but meet me in court. They do not want to get into discovery, so they will fire a motion after motion after motion to try to avoid this.

"But the bottom line is: This crap has to stop of running around the country, calling everybody a Russian agent, if you disagree with them."

