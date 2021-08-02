Rep. Nunes to Newsmax: Press Spread Propaganda for 'Neo-Marxist' Democrat 'Cults'

The mainstream media in the United States has no interest in reporting facts, but in simply carrying the water for the most far-left elements of the Democratic Party, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., tells Newsmax.

What's worse, he said, the party has essentially become nothing more than a group of neo-Marxist "cults" under banners such as the green agenda and critical race theory.

"There's no press," Nunes said Monday on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They're a propaganda machine for the socialist Democrat party."

Nunes said most of the news outlets are owned by billionaires or run by corporations "that are headed into the ground."

"So I always estimate that about 95% is controlled by left-wingers," he said, adding that he always advises his Republican colleagues not to give them interviews.

"Why would you go into the Democratic National Committee and sit down with all of their top propagandists?" he said that he tells them. "Because that's effectively what you are doing."

Some are finally starting to agree with him, Nunes said.

"I actually had a colleague recently that did not listen to me, took members of the press and the media down to the border," he said. 'And of course they stupidly brought the fake news with them. And, of course, got smeared by the fake news."

"The socialists are really neo-Marxists," Nunes said. "Unlike the Chinese and the Russians, these people are following a cult — multiple cults. … So when you hear about critical race theory that suddenly everybody who's a different color … you've been a victim. That's a cult. If you worship the global warming gods, that's a cult.''

When it comes to the "radical green agenda," he said: "You don't see China running around with their defense secretary and everybody saying, 'Oh, the No. 1 threat is either (1) global warming or (2) critical race theory, Black Lives Matter."

