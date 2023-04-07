Devin Nunes to Newsmax: San Francisco Not Safe for Republicans

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, told Newsmax on Friday that San Francisco is no longer a place welcome for Republicans, much less anyone else with a differing point of view.

The city is in such an economic death spiral, the San Francisco Chronicle wrote in a recent editorial that it is on the verge of collapse. The city is rife with homelessness, and it has been hit by an intense crime wave that has seen the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee on Tuesday and the brutal beating of former city Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani with a crowbar Wednesday night outside his mother's home.

And on Thursday, former NCAA All-America swimmer Riley Gaines, an activist against biological men competing in women's sports, shot video of herself being ambushed by transgender activists and claims she was hit by one while she was trying to address a Turning Point USA event at San Francisco State University.

"If you look back at the at the height of the tech boom, tech empire before businesses were leaving California, San Francisco — this was probably in 2010, 2011 — was a beautiful city," Nunes, a former U.S. representative from California, told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "In just less than a decade, it has completely fallen apart to where if you're a Republican, you don't step foot in there.

"My advice to the swimmer that was in there to give a presentation, that goes for her. We just saw recently a federal judge went back to what I think was his alma mater and went to Stanford and was run out of there."

Nunes is referring to Trump-appointed judge Kyle Duncan, who serves on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Duncan was invited by the conservative Federalist Society to speak at Stanford on March 9. Protesters disrupted his speech, and he stormed out.

Tirien Steinbach, Stanford's associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, was put on paid leave for not stopping the protesters from shouting down Duncan. Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez wrote a letter of apology to Duncan, according to The Stanford Daily.

"We saw the same thing with Charlie Kirk in Sacramento," Nunes said. "The bottom line is, sadly, Republicans should not go anywhere near San Francisco. I myself have not been able to go. In fact, I even get nervous even when I'm in the airport there. Sometimes I have to transit through the airport there."

