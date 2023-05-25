Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Likely 'Last' Twitter Campaign Launch

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax Thursday that following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' glitch-plagued presidential campaign announcement, he's guessing "this will be the last time" Twitter is used to launch a campaign.

"Well, look, it's an unfortunate malfunction; and it happens in all of technology," Nunes said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "The timing of this one was obviously really bad for Twitter. But, as you know, [former] President [Donald] Trump and myself have been very supportive of anyone new that could possibly own Twitter. So we're very happy that [Elon] Musk had it, because the opposite of that was really, really bad.

"As far as going on to do a Twitter Spaces to launch a presidential campaign, my guess is that this will be the last time that that is ever tried," he added. "Just a hunch."

DeSantis' 2024 presidential rollout was supposed to be a unique event on Twitter Spaces with platform owner Elon Musk. More than 20 minutes after the conversation was supposed to start, however, DeSantis was unable to speak, due to echoing audio that repeatedly crashed.

Twitter's servers were overloaded by the hundreds of thousands of listeners, Musk said.

#DeSaster, "Failure to Launch," and "Crashed" were among the topics trending on Twitter in the United States in the wake of the technical hiccup.

Twitter Director of Engineering Foad Dabiri tendered his resignation just hours after the debacle on Wednesday night, with the announcement coming via tweet on Thursday.

"After almost four incredible years at Twitter, I decided to leave the nest yesterday," Dabiri tweeted. "The combination of the fantastic community, the impact it has, and its limitless potential sets Twitter apart. So, here is my pseudo-obligatory gratitude thread: #LoveWhereYouWorked."

Dabiri did not indicate his resignation was related in any way to DeSantis' failed campaign launch, and an email sent to Twitter seeking comment was responded to with a poop emoji.