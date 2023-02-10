Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Dems Using 'Woke' Companies for Censorship Agenda

Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group, had trouble feigning surprise when hearing reports of Democratic Party lawmakers writing letters to media conglomerates and cable systems and demanding the removal of conservative networks.

"They're doing this across the board. They want these woke corporations to continue their censorship. That's what's going on at Newsmax right now, and that's what they did to One America News," Nunes told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Nunes was referencing AT&T's DirecTV purging Newsmax from its lineup, essentially mimicking what it did to OAN last April.

"Back then, not enough people spoke out" against OAN being removed, lamented Nunes. "But now, they've done it to Newsmax ... and it's having an impact with a lot people canceling DirecTV" in return.

"The question is: Do the woke creatures at DirecTV even care? Honestly, I think they don't," said Nunes, who then added that former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app — which has quickly become one of the industry's most popular social networks — still cannot garner the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval on setting up a system of public financing.

"And at the same time, look at what they're doing to Newsmax," said Nunes.

Newsmax, the fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 channel overall, reaches 25 million Americans every week, according to the Nielsen ratings.

And yet, AT&T's DirecTV tried to justify dropping the network, due to "cost-cutting" measures.

DirecTV also carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

Regarding the "Twitter Files" exposé, which unearthed potential evidence of the FBI paying Twitter millions of dollars for back-channel access to the platform, as a means of controlling free speech, Nunes said he was blown away by the revelations.

"I served in Congress for many, many years," and led many congressional committees, said Nunes. "I never knew this was even possible."

Nunes then said the ex-FBI personnel working at Twitter, or Meta, or Google are "clearly creatures from the left. How convenient that they would have a direct line back to their buddies at the DOJ and FBI."

