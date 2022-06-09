Former Rep. Nunes: Jan. 6 Inquiry Should Center on Pelosi's 'Incompetence'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Thursday that the Jan. 6 investigation ''needs to center'' on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ''and her incompetence.''

''Pelosi is the one that ultimately there needs to be an investigation [of],'' the ex-California congressman said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''Hopefully, in the future, the Republicans will be able to get control here, and there's going to need to be a Jan. 6 investigation,'' the Republican said. ''It just needs to be on the people who actually were responsible for it, which includes Pelosi, includes the people shown on the screen that broke the windows that we still don't know who they are.''

The House select committee will present the findings of its investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building in a prime-time public hearing that is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday. Nunes said he has no desire to watch the proceedings.

''You mentioned the Russia collusion hoax,'' Nunes said. ''This is just a continuation. The first hoax bombed, the Mueller hoax bombed, the impeachment hoax bombed, and now they're actually bringing in their buddies from Hollywood to try to resurrect this.''

''It's the same people doing the same things, and this is just a little bit more unprecedented because you have a situation where the Republicans are not even represented,'' he added.

Nunes said he has asked who broke the windows during the attack ''from day one.''

''Still to this day, they've never been able to tell us who broke the windows,'' he said. ''I said, look, we know the people that broke the windows broke the law. Who are they?''

In addition to Pelosi, Nunes said that ''characters that were instigating'' Jan. 6, including a man from Arizona, need to be investigated in a Republican-led investigation.

''Nothing's happened to him [the Arizona man],'' he said. ''How the hell is that possible? And yet you've got Peter Navarro, who wasn't in the Capitol, who got arrested last Friday.''

''I mean, it's absolute madness,'' he added.

