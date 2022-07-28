Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Manchin's Deal a 'Little Bit Shocking'

It's a "little bit shocking" that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would change course and agree on the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which would pour $370 billion into clean energy spending, climate and more, former Rep. Devin Nunes, now the CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group, said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"There's probably a lot to come out from this," Nunes said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Something just doesn't add up here as to why suddenly at a time like this, on the same day, where it's announced that there's a recession, you're gonna pump even more money into the system. I mean, what have we not learned here?"

Meanwhile, Biden and his administration started a "creative reading" effort three or four days ago to deny the country was headed into a recession while trying to redefine what the term means, said Nunes.

"I think most Americans feel it now, largely because, despite pay increases, the costs of everything are driven up so dramatically," said Nunes. "One alarming figure to me was that with 40% of Americans right now, it's taking their entire paycheck just to pay the bills, and I think that is a should be of very great concern."

Further, people have dropped out of the workforce in droves not only in the United States but in the United Kingdom, said Nunes.

"We don't know if this is COVID-related if there was a change in people's habits, but it's happening," he said. "Everywhere you go, you have a lot of restaurants who can only stay open for five hours a day and they stopped serving breakfast and lunch. So something strange is afoot here, and I think there's still more to the story on that."

Nunes also on Thursday spoke about a letter former President Donald Trump has written to CNN to warn it to retract coverage of him that was posted since 2016 or face a defamation lawsuit. ​​ ​​

"The courts have gotta step in because if not, people are getting defamed and slandered day after day after day," said Nunes. "The judicial branch of government, if they don't step in, this is going to continue to happen where people's lives are being destroyed, whether it's Nick Sandmann, or whether it's people whose political beliefs are like President Trump.

"He has things that he wants to say about policy issues, and every day he's defamed by these by these companies."

Nunes said he also has several such cases pending, including one against CNN for accusing him of meeting with Russian agents and oligarchs across Europe.

"It's total nonsense," Nunes said. "We really need to get a case to the Supreme Court. That's where we're going to overturn this ridiculous decision on New York Times v. Sullivan that holds public figures to some different standard than a regular U.S. citizen. It was a bad ruling from the beginning, and these fake news organizations have gotten away with murder on it."

