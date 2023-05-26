Nunes to Newsmax: Focus on What Wasn't in Durham Report

Members of Congress, when hearing Special Counsel John Durham discuss his report's findings on the origins of the Russia-Donald Trump investigation, should focus not only on what he found but on "what he didn't find and where he didn't look," former Rep. Devin Nunes, now the CEO of Trump's social media site Truth Social, said on Newsmax Friday.

"It's almost unexplainable why he wouldn't have brought in all the bad actors," Nunes said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"We could go through the names, but I think most people know them. They weren't brought in. They weren't even brought in for a deposition, and that's very, very rare and very odd, and I think there's got to be a reason for that."

Durham will testify before members of the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session on June 20 and publicly to the chamber's Judiciary Committee on June 21 about his report on the FBI's investigation into allegations of collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian officials.

In his report released earlier this month, Durham said he found that the Department of Justice and the FBI lacked "any actual evidence of collusion" to move forward with the probe.

He also said the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the collusion allegations was based on "raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents."

But Nunes told Newsmax that there was "a lot that occurred in early 2016" with the FBI and Department of Justice, "running around all over the world, including in the UK, and none of that was gotten to the bottom of, either."

Nunes added that Durham deserves credit for what he was allowed to see and that he did a "very good thorough job" with what he had, but he also thinks he was "frustrated" after the indictments he brought against Hillary Clinton's campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann and Russian dossier source Igor Danchenko ended in acquittals.

"If you were a Republican and you were indicted on the same charges in Washington, D.C., like the two indictments that Durham brought, you know you'd be convicted in a matter of minutes," said Nunes. "Both people skated."

He added that he doesn't know if that led to Durham's decision to hold back in his report, but still, the matter is the "biggest scandal in American history" and reveals the corruption in the FBI and Department of Justice.

"Everybody calls it the Russia hoax, which it is, but what it really is, is it's the decay of the norms and institutions of our justice system, from the DOJ, to the FBI, to the courts," Nunes added. And since then, with the censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop and the "document hoax raid" on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, matters have escalated, said Nunes.

"Why did they raid Mar-a-Lago? It was done for one reason and one reason only, which wasn't any different than hiding the Hunter Biden laptop or using the DOJ to target Trump and Trump Associates in 2016 and 2017," said Nunes.

"It was done because on August of 2022, just less than a year ago. because Donald Trump is the only one that can raise money for the National Republican Congressional Committee … their gambit was to take Trump off the battlefield and make him toxic before the 2022 election."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!