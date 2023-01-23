Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Biden Docs Case 'Unexplainable'

Former Republican Congressman Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Monday its inconceivable how classified documents from Joe Biden's time as a senator and vice president have been found in so many different locations.

"All of this is really unexplainable how this many documents, well, let's say, this many locations, with an unknown number of documents over all of these years," Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, told "American Agenda." "How the hell did this possibly happen? It's impossible to me."

Nunes, who represented California's 22nd Congressional District from 2003 to 2022, said even when he chaired the House Intelligence Committee, he had to follow strict security guidelines with classified documents, including viewing them in a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, a secure place where sensitive information can be viewed and discussed to prevent outside surveillance or spying.

"These documents don't just get up and run away on their own," Nunes said. "You can't just carry them out. For example, if I wanted to move something from the House Intelligence Committee to another location, I couldn't just take it back to my own personal office. My office wasn't cleared for that.

"If I wanted to take it to somewhere that we could actually view it, I could maybe walk it over to the Senate intelligence facility, which did happen on occasion, but even when that happens, you have to put it in a bag. You have to lock it. Somebody who carries it has to have a [security] clearance."

Nunes said that even in the most secure locations in Washington, such as the Pentagon, not every area has clearance to view classified material. SCIFs are in place for a reason.

"They're the most secured facilities in the United States of America, plain and simple," Nunes said.

