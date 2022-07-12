Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Pelosi Must Answer For Jan. 6 Capitol Police Response

Former Rep. Devin Nunes told Newsmax that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., still needs to answer why Capitol Police did not take extra precautions before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

During a Tuesday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," Nunes was joined by Kash Patel, a former aide to the California Republican when he chaired the House Intelligence Committee. Later, Patel became a top official in former President Donald Trump's White House.

"There was intelligence ahead of time that the Capitol Police should have known - which clearly Kash over at the White House, they knew, which is why President Trump authorized National Guard troops," stated Nunes, the current CEO of Truth Social.

"You know there are tens of thousands of people coming, and you do nothing? And this is the question Nancy Pelosi is going to have to answer to because payback is going to be a 'you-know-what' if Republicans are successful this November," he added.

Nunes also suggested that a new investigation into Jan. 6 is likely if Republicans take back the House, focusing on what the Justice Department knew and if it was collaborating with several Democratic members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Patel argued that as chief of staff of the Defense Department under Trump, his department "acted appropriately" based on the information it had leading up to the event.

"The American people have a right to know ... how we acted appropriately on Jan. 4, 5, and 6 to include President Trump's authorization of the National Guard that Nancy Pelosi and [Washington, D.C.] Mayor [Muriel] Bowser refused," he pointed out.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!