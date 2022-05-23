Devin Nunes to Newsmax: 'We All Knew' Hillary Was Involved in Trump Leak

Revelations that Hillary Clinton in 2016 agreed to leak information concerning alleged secret communications between her GOP rival for the White House, Donald Trump, and Russia's Alfa Bank to the media should come as no surprise, former Rep. Devin Nunes, now the CEO of Trump Media and Technology, said on Newsmax on Monday.

"The one thing we all know is that all of these different characters clearly knew what was happening," Nunes said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know from our investigation that we ran that by early 2016 people within the Obama administration, plus people in the FBI all had to know about it."

Clinton's former campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday in the ongoing federal case against her attorney, Michael Sussmann, that she had agreed to leak the information to the media.

"He just kind of nonchalantly says that, yeah, Hillary Clinton knew about it, which of course, we all knew that," said Nunes. "He almost offered that up … if you can believe the people that read the tea leaves, they said that it shocked both the defense and the Durham prosecution team."

As a manager, Mook has been the most informed person in the campaign, and the Clinton team had paid Fusion GPS, through a law firm, for the Steele dossier on Trump that claims he was tied to Russia.

"Likely there were a bunch of characters within that Clinton orbit who came up with this who concocted the idea of, Hey, let's first go out and say that Donald Trump is tied to Russian oligarchs, right?" said Nunes. "That failed, and so then they switched over in early 2016 and said, No, no, no, let's say that he's tied to Putin. Which, of course, is even more ridiculous ... why would a business guy from New York had any connection whatsoever to Vladimir Putin? Donald Trump was not a guy who was involved with government business."

But matters got even darker, said Nunes, because by 2017, "you've got full corruption of the FBI and DOJ," and moving forward, the use of disinformation has gotten critical, he said.

"That's why I left [Congress]," he said. "I didn't need a new job. I was perfectly happy representing the central valley in Congress and Donald Trump didn't need a new company. But part of this whole problem of the disinformation, our inability to not be able to communicate, and a lot of us being kicked off of all these social media platforms.

"All of this is related. That's why we started Truth Social, to try to combat all this to allow the American people to communicate with one another. All of this is all related."

