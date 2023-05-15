Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Durham Report Should 'Scare Living Hell Out of Everyone'

Former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Monday that even after a cursory reading, the Durham Report on FBI misconduct in its investigation of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign should “scare the living hell out of everyone.”

“I take this from my early just cruising of the report, and that is that the Department of Justice and the FBI are solely owned by the Democratic Party and their propaganda machine,” Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, told “The Chris Salcedo Show." “This Durham report ought to scare the living hell out of everyone because think about this, it has only gotten worse since this time period.

“We're talking about 2016 and 2017 and 2018. This changed the course of human history. It changed the course of our elections. Remember? We had to sit through year after year after year of this nonsense of Trump and Republicans having something to do with Russia.”

Nunes, who as chair of the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 led an investigation on Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign, said even after the allegations were disproved, many Americans still believe Moscow colluded to swing the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. He has also contended that a group of high-level officials dating back to the Obama administration has been out to get and discredit Trump.

“The Department of Justice, the FBI, congratulations,” Nunes said. “You scumbags. You have successfully poisoned the minds of millions of Americans while at the same time you're going to have half of America, including myself, who doesn't trust anything the Department of Justice or the FBI have to say.”

Nunes said the report by special counsel John Durham showed that President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were briefed that the allegations of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign was concocted by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Yet, both continued to make false claims before and after the election the allegations were true. The same for Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, and FBI Director, James Comey.

“You had Comey, Brennan all of these guys in early January [2017], right before Trump takes office, who knew this was a Clinton campaign stunt,” Nunes said. “Yet they continued to lie to the American public and to Congress, by the way. Why would they have never said [that] to the United States Congress during our investigation? I'm talking 2017. Why would they not have come and said, ‘Hey, we know this was a Clinton campaign stunt. We knew it back in ‘16. We briefed President Obama and Biden.’

“That's why this is so damn dirty and corrupt, and I think we're going to learn a lot more as we read through [the report].”

