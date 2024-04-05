×
Tags: devin nunes | donald trump | truth social | media

Devin Nunes to Newsmax: 95 Percent of Media Propagandists for Left

By    |   Friday, 05 April 2024 06:23 PM EDT

Former Rep. Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Friday that "95% of the media is not media. They're propagandists for the left."

The CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group was responding to an article in The New Yorker which claimed every facet of American life is stronger under President Joe Biden than it was under former President Donald Trump.

Nunes said many legacy news organizations "are funded by billionaires who hate Trump" and that the rise of alternative media such as Newsmax has broken their monopoly.

"They had the stranglehold that they had by owning all of the Big Technology out there until Truth Social came along — and along with Rumble. Until that happened, they had it made," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Truth Social recently merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp., and Nunes pointed out that his social media company isn't just for conservatives.

"We have Joe Biden on our platform. [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom came on our platform. But we're a place that actually doesn't rely on Big Tech."

Friday, 05 April 2024 06:23 PM
