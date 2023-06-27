Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Leaked Trump Audio 'Nothing Burger'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there is nothing to the leaked audio obtained by CNN about former President Donald Trump apparently discussing Pentagon documents related to a possible invasion of Iran.

The audio was from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The 37-count federal indictment of Trump — he pleaded not guilty to all counts — alleges those in attendance, a writer, publisher, and two Trump staff members, were shown classified information about a plan of attack on Iran.

It has been reported Trump at the time was angered by a New Yorker article about Army Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which said Milley argued against striking Iran and was concerned Trump would set in motion a full-scale conflict.

"My guess is this is a 30-minute to an hour interview, and this is what the left and the media and now, sadly, the Department of Justice and the FBI, love to do is to selectively leak. It is to take something possibly out of context," Nunes told "John Bachman Now." "What I heard right there, it’s a nothing burger. There's nothing there. It appears like he's maybe referring to some article, some story maybe that had just come out.

"I think there's no question that Republicans in general, especially Trump, have no use for General Milley. We think that he went woke. He's done a lot of damage to the military. And so the fact that Trump is responding to something that we're not even sure what it is yet.

"But my guess is that there were some type of fake news story that had just recently been out in the news that President Trump was looking at, and he wasn't happy about, and he was having a back-and-forth with the reporter."

Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, said the leaked audio and the documents have nothing related to any of the 37 counts Trump was charged with.

"This is fodder. It sounds really bad," Nunes said. "They made it look really bad, but on this specific issue, they don't charge Trump with trying to sell those documents to these people that are in the room or trying to show this document to the people in the room, and they can't even name the document.

"Like a lot of this, it's a lot of smoke and mirrors. I just continue to go back and say, 'Look, you've got the Presidential Records Act, everybody who did exactly the same thing.' ... Vice President [Mike] Pence had them. [Joe] Biden had documents all over the place, including [from] when he was a senator. [Barack] Obama had them. [George] Bush had them. So, what are you doing with Trump?"

