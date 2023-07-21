×
Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Trump's Own FBI Withheld Key Doc

By    |   Friday, 21 July 2023 06:57 PM EDT

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Friday a prime example of corruption within the Department of Justice and FBI is that the agencies did not disclose an unclassified FD-1023 document that contains bribery allegations involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden while House Republicans investigated the first effort to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Nunes was ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee for the first impeachment of Trump. The impeachment inquiry was over a 2019 telephone call Trump had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine if the country didn't provide help in investigating allegations of corruption regarding the Bidens.

"There is something buried within that FD-1023," Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "They had a lot of this information in '17 and '18 and '19. Now why is that important? I was the guy who had to lead the Republican side of the investigation into the first Ukrainian impeachment hoax.

"We were leading that investigation. We wanted all information relating to Ukraine, Burisma, etc., etc. You had Trump's own Justice Department — and that's how corrupt this is — and FBI knowing that President Trump was being impeached, and they hid that document and those sources from all of America at that time period."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Thursday released the FD-1023 document to the public for the first time. In it, a confidential FBI source claims Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Inc. paid then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden $10 million in bribes for political protection. The document also contains information Hunter Biden was retained on Burisma's board so the company could have closer ties to his father.

Devin Nunes said a prime example of corruption is that the DOJ and FBI did not disclose a document containing bribery allegations involving Joe Biden and Hunter Biden while House Republicans investigated the first effort to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Friday, 21 July 2023 06:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

