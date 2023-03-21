Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Trump Legal Drama Becoming 'Global Event'

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, told Newsmax Tuesday that the drama surrounding former President Trump’s potential indictment and arrest is quickly becoming a “global event.”

“This is becoming very serious,” Nunes said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “In my old role, as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, I had people that I worked with all over the globe — people that were allies, people that were adversaries. I have now been taking calls from people from around the world saying, ‘Are you really going to arrest the former president? Indict the former president?’”

“That's what old friends of mine are calling and telling me — that's how serious this is becoming,” he continued. “This is becoming a global event, everyone's watching.”

The former congressman also said that the raid last August on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida “was planned at the high levels of the Justice Department.”

“They thought it was going to be a good narrative,” he said. “That's why that happened. They forced [U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland to do this.”

“So now you've got this fight going on, on the left, where you have many lefties saying, ‘Look, we probably should not do this. You're going to help propel Trump,’” he continued. “But yet, you've got these [George] Soros-funded DAs that are hell bent to follow the hard left.”

Nunes said he thinks that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “almost has to” indict the former president at this point “because of the pressure that's being put on him by the hard left in this country, even though it's most likely going to end up helping President Trump.”

“We've had some of our busiest days here [at Truth Social] just in the last few days, so the American people are tuned into this and they're ticked off,” he said.

When asked if an indictment would help Trump pick up votes from undecided voters or merely serve to galvanize his MAGA base, Nunes said the focus right now is on the GOP primary.

“People are watching this two-tier justice system and this country is turning into a banana republic, so it is the most important issue at the highest level to people in a Republican primary,” he said. “I think we've got a long way to go to the general election, and who knows what’s going to happen. I mean, there may be more raids for all we know at this point.”

