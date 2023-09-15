Nunes to Newsmax: Weiss Had to Move Fast on Hunter Gun Charge

Former Rep. Devin Nunes of California told Newsmax Friday that special counsel David Weiss had to move fast to create a smokescreen after the original plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden fell apart in court.

The three gun charges the first son faces are the only ones that would not lead back to the president, the former Republican lawmaker said.

"Absolutely this is what's happening," Nunes said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Remember the whole plan here by Team Obama was to allow this slap on the wrist to [Hunter] Biden — until the Delaware judge shot it down — so that they could get [Joe] Biden out of the race for president. So now they had to go back to the drawing board."

"They've got Congress investigating, so Weiss had to move quickly. And this is the only charge that they could bring," he continued.

"Look, if you didn't think that the DOJ and the FBI are corrupt, if this doesn't change your mind, I'm sorry, nothing will. Just turn off the Salcedo show, don't watch it on Fridays when I'm on. There's no help for you. Just turn it off. Go back to MSNBC."

Nunes also commented on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's schooling of an Associated Press reporter for claiming there's "no evidence" for an impeachment inquiry of Biden, which McCarthy ordered on Tuesday.

"Are you concerned about all the stuff that was just recently learned?" McCarthy asked the reporter on Thursday. "Do you have any concern? Have you asked the White House any questions? Do you believe the president lied to the American public when he said he'd never talked to his son about business dealings? Yes or no?"

Nunes said that "as somebody who did the Russia hoax investigation, the Ukraine hoax investigation, lived through two impeachments," the irony in the exchange "is quite something."

"They were ready to impeach Donald Trump on day one," he said. "I think even articles of impeachment were put in based on the Russia hoax. We now find the Ukraine impeachment hoax. So I guarantee you, if there's anything that exists of that reporter — I'm not sure, you'd have to go back, if she hasn't scrubbed her social media already — you would see stories that were written by her and statements that she made."

"I guarantee you her position at the beginning of the Russia hoax and during the Ukraine impeachment hoax was, When can we get Trump?" he continued. "I'm sure she was asking questions of Kevin McCarthy and myself, at the time, Why are you opposing impeachment of Donald Trump?"

"All those reporters that you see there they belong to the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. The sooner you understand this, the easier life will be for you," Nunes said.

