Devin Nunes to Newsmax: China 'Not Afraid' of Any Reprisal From Biden

Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media and Technology Group, believes the Biden administration might have learned an optics lesson Friday by shooting down the unmanned "object" over Alaska much quicker than a Chinese balloon that was spotted and tracked for much of last week.

"They definitely got on this quickly. But now, they don't know if it's a spying device, a spy plane, I don't know. I actually watched John Kirby's press conference at the White House ... and it left me with a lot more questions than answers," Nunes told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The Biden administration might have been proactive this time with potential threats to national security, Nunes said. However, it doesn't necessarily make the U.S. appear stronger, or more formidable, in the eyes of adversaries like Russia, China or Iran.

"Clearly, the sad part about it for the United States is ... the Chinese, now, are not afraid at all. They went out and sent another balloon, just days after we shot down the last one," said Nunes.

Last week's suspected spy balloon "should have been shot down early" in its travels, he said.

Of equal concern, Nunes reasons the Biden administration still isn't "doing a damn thing" about articulating its displeasure with China.

That might have been a reference to President Joe Biden's Thursday interview with Noticias Telemundo, a Spanish-language media network, in which he characterized last week's balloon incident as "not a major breach" of national security.

The Biden administration is "letting things escalate. They're letting the war between Russia and Ukraine escalate, and they're letting the spy balloons escalate," said Nunes.

