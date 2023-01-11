Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Many Questions About Biden Docs Timing

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media Group and Technology Group, told Newsmax on Wednesday that it's unclear when the documents that turned up in an office at the Penn Biden Center were sent there.

Nunes added that it's not known whether the documents were sent to the think tank — where President Joe Biden had an office after he served as vice president — while Biden was still working in the Obama administration.

"I think you have to have to figure out when did these documents disappear and I think that's what we don't know yet," Nunes said on "John Bachman Now."

"Was this in 2016 when Biden was leaving the White House? Did they just get thrown into a box and taken there? Or what I think is most likely here is that somebody from the Biden team knew about these. The fact that there's only a few of them, I think it's very interesting."

Nunes said that if he were a member of the House Intelligence Committee or a member of the new committee put in place to investigate the weaponization of the government, he'd want to know specifically what was in the documents that were seized from Biden's former office, who was handling them, and why they were there.

"I think there's a lot more we still don't know, and that is specifically, how did these Biden lawyers find out that these documents were in a closet somewhere across the street from the Capitol?" Nunes said. "I think it's just strange. There's a lot more questions than we have answers for it this time."

Nunes said the chances are "less than zero" that the Department of Justice under Biden will treat the case fairly, considering the FBI's raid and document seizure at Trump's Florida home last August resulted in a special counsel to conduct the probe.

"At that time, the Biden Justice Department and the team within the White House clearly thought that this would be a death blow to President Trump if they went in raided it and then all the American people would stand up and go home," but the matter "ricocheted back the other way" and now, people are forgetting the raid, Nunes said.

Nunes said he also would agree with Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz's contention that the Biden document discovery means Trump won't be indicted for the documents that were found at his home, if this was a "normal world and a normal country."

"We're not living in that world," he said. "We're dealing with radical lunatics, you know, and back on what the House Republican Conference has to do, they have to go and investigate the Department of Justice and the weaponization of government."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!