Devin Nunes to Newsmax: House Will Renew Schiff Censure Effort

By    |   Thursday, 15 June 2023 04:04 PM EDT

Former Rep. Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Thursday the measure by House Republicans to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was tabled because of an unprecedented $16 million fine attached to the privileged resolution.

There were 20 House Republicans who voted Wednesday against the privileged resolution, which was brought to the House floor by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., because of Schiff's "egregious abuse of the trust of the American people."

Luna's resolution stated the fine totaled half the cost American taxpayers paid for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between the Russian government and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"I had to deal with this guy for a very long time," the California Republican told Newsmax on "American Agenda." Nunes served with Schiff on the House Intelligence Committee. "He's not a very good guy, just to put it bluntly.

"I've talked to a few of my colleagues. I think what this comes down to is you had some of them that thought that fining someone on the House floor was a new precedent for the Congress. I think they didn't want to go there.

"What I understand is this is going to come back and that they're all going to vote to censure someone who clearly deserves it for misleading the American people for so many years."

Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, recalled when he and Schiff would get Intelligence Committee classified briefings in a sensitive compartmented information facility at the Capitol Building and Schiff "would pop out, and he would lie over and over again."

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Thursday the measure by House Republicans to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was tabled because of an unprecedented $16 million fine attached to the privileged resolution.
2023-04-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 04:04 PM
