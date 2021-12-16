Florida State Senator: DeSantis' Woke Act Necessary to Stop 'Absurd' CRT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Wednesday introduced a bill that will allow parents to sue school districts if they teach critical race theory in classrooms, a necessary move to stop this ''absurd movement,'' state Sen. Manny Díaz told Newsmax.

''Parents are pushing back,'' Díaz, a Republican, said on Thursday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''It's really an anti-American push by these movements and also by these woke corporations. We need to get back to judging people based on their character, their productivity and who they are, not by the color of their skin or anything else.

''We need to get back to being Americans and stop this absurd movement that's going on in our country,'' Díaz said.

Critical race theory holds that racism is inherent in U.S. society and legal institutions to create and maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, according to Britannica.com.

DeSantis announced the Stop Woke Act at a press conference Wednesday near The Villages.

''Nobody wants this crap,'' DeSantis told the crowd.

''This is an elite-driven phenomenon being driven by bureaucratic elites, elites in universities and elites in corporate America. And they're trying to shove it down the throats of the American people. You're not doing that in the state of Florida,'' he said.

The legislative proposal would expand the governor's directive to the Florida Department of Education earlier this year that prohibited the inclusion of CRT in public schools. The new law also treats businesses that require CRT training as maintaining a "hostile work environment" under Florida law.

''I'm sure there's going to be pushback on the left, because this has been something that's been unfortunately adopted by the Democratic Party,'' Díaz said.

''I think the right thing to do, for any American regardless of partisan registration, is to get back into teaching our real history, both the good parts and the bad. If not, we're doomed to repeat it.''

