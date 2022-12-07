Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'We Are Losing Faith in Our Institutions of Government'

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Wednesday that Americans are "losing faith" in the nation's institutions with the political "weaponization" of the Department of Justice, FBI and the media.

"That's the big problem. We are losing faith in our institutions of government," Dershowitz said during "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" Wednesday. "We are becoming so partisan — we're weaponizing criminal justice — that we have to restore faith in some institutions."

Dershowitz said that revelations about former FBI counsel Jim Baker, a key figure in the bogus Russiagate narrative during former President Donald Trump's administration, that he left the agency to become a deputy counsel at Twitter and may have had a role in that company's decision in October 2020 to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election, lead to suspicions about the government's involvement in squelching the story.

"I think what we need to know is whether the government played any role in any of these decisions," he said. "If [Twitter's] decisions are internal, that's the problem on [Elon] Musk. He can fire his counsel; he can hire his counsel. He can have vetting and censorship. That's a private decision by a private company. But if the thumb of the government was ever on the scale of what is or isn't shown, that becomes a major First Amendment issue. And there are obviously suspicions that government persons may have influenced decisions about whether or not the New York Post story about Hunter Biden should or should not been produced at the time of the election, and that is the story."

During the weekend, Musk released a multitude of internal communications from Twitter through journalist Matt Taibbi showing the conversation around censoring the laptop story in 2020, The New York Times reported.

The social media company censored the Post's story, not even allowing it to be privately messaged between users within the platform.

While there did not appear to be anything released that showed direct government involvement, it was later learned that Baker reviewed the materials before they were released, leading Musk to fire him.

Dershowitz said that all of the files should just be made public without any filters to see if anyone from the government gave the company any advice on how to handle the laptop story at the time.

"Although I'm not a deep state conspiracy theorist, this certainly screams of the 'deep state,'" he said. "You have a guy who's general counsel for the FBI. Then he goes over to Twitter, and then suddenly Twitter is not showing information that could affect the outcome of an election. It's certainly grist for the mill."

