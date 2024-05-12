Dershowitz to Newsmax: Doubt Trump's Florida, Georgia Trials Will Happen

Trials against former President Donald Trump in Florida and Georgia likely won't happen before November, if they happen at all, Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I don't think we're going to see a Florida case," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I don't think we're going to see a Georgia case."

It is conceivable that Trump could face trial in Washington, D.C., in August or September in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 events at the Capitol, if the Supreme Court hands down a decision quickly distinguishing between private and public immunity when it comes to a president, but that would be a "disaster," Dershowitz added.

"What a disaster that would be for America to have a trial right in the middle of a campaign," he said. "Talk about election interference. That would be extreme election interference."

Trump's case in Florida, where he faces charges in connection with classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, has been put on hold indefinitely by Judge Aileen Cannon after the government changed the order of the documents involved.

In Georgia, the case remains on hold after a Georgia appeals court agreed to hear Trump's bid to disqualify Fulton County DA Fani Willis from prosecuting the case.

Meanwhile, Trump's business records trial in New York City is continuing, and Dershowitz said Sunday he "cannot figure out a crime" that should have led to charges against Trump.

He also said that often salacious testimony from adult film actor Stormy Daniels should "never have been permitted," because the claims at hand concern whether she tried to extort Trump into paying her money.

"It doesn't matter one bit whether Trump actually had sex with her or not," he said. "The only thing that matters is that she tried to extort him into paying money, claiming she had sex whether she had sex or not."

But mislabeling payments to Daniels in business records is "not a crime to start with," said Dershowitz. "If it is, it's barred by the statute of limitations, and then you have to psychoanalyze him to see that the only reason he allowed this to be done was to get him elected and had no relevance at all."

Meanwhile, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify this week, but Dershowitz said the prosecution will be "smart" about how it handles his statements, considering his prior perjury conviction, said Dershowitz.

"The closing argument will say Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, you can convict without believing a word that Michael Cohen said, because everything he said, has been corroborated by other credible witnesses,'" he said.

Dershowitz also commented on Hunter Biden after an appeals court last week rejected his request to dismiss gun charges against him.

"I don't think the possibility of a flea market is still off the table," Dershowitz said. "He has a very good lawyer, and if he thinks the charges are as airtight as they seem to be, they'll probably be a bargain in the works. Otherwise, there'll be a conviction."

