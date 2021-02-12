Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Trump's Lawyers 'Have Won'

Former President Donald Trump's defense team achieved what it needed to, according to legal scholar Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

Dershowitz praised attorneys Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael van der Veen during an appearance on Friday's "American Agenda."

"All the lawyers for former President Trump redeemed themselves. All three of them presented very, very effective rebuttals to the managers' case," Dershowitz told co-hosts Bob Sellers and Alison Maloni. "I think they should now sit down quickly and get a vote. I think they have won.

"The hardest thing to teach lawyers is to sit down and shut up after they've won, and I hope that they do that. There's no reason to go on."

The Senate trial began Tuesday, and House managers presented their case of impeaching Trump for inciting the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Dershowitz said Trump's legal team proved two main points.

"[No.1,] the president could not have incited this violence," Dershowitz said. "The violence began to occur even before he made the speech. Second, the words that they used, 'fight, fight, fight,' are all words that are commonly used by politicians.

"I can vouch for that 'cause I have defended people over the years who have used words like that and I've won all of my cases where fighting words have been used. They’re protected by the Constitution."