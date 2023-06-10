Dershowitz to Newsmax: Trump Made Smith's Life 'Much Easier'

Special counsel Jack Smith was given a target in Donald Trump, and the former president "made his life much easier by being willing to talk on tape about how he had a classified document that he was going to show you," Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Saturday.

"That was not a smart thing [for Trump] to do," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "The Count."

"Nor was it smart to tell his lawyers — if he did, we have to see whether that's credible, 'Well, wouldn't be better if documents didn't exist?' So he made the special prosecutor's job easier than it should have been.

"But we need the same equal justice to apply to Democrats. I don't know whether to believe that affidavit and the $5 million or the $5 million here and there," he added, referring to reports President Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

"It's enough to look into it. We have to get to the bottom of it. If the facts are there, let the chips fall where they may. If they're not there, well, we've seen false accusations before."

Biden on Thursday called the claim "a bunch of malarkey."

Dershowitz said there's enough evidence so far "to do more than is being done" on House Republicans' probe into the Biden family's business dealings.

"We should have equal application of laws. My preference is to equally apply the law so that neither Democrats nor Republicans are criminally prosecuted unless the evidence is so overwhelming that there's no choice but to prosecute," he told Newsmax.

"When you have prosecutorial discretion, it should not be exercised against the man who's running for president against the incumbent in office unless the evidence is absolutely crystal clear. And there are some real doubts as to whether or not the evidence in this case reason reaches that level."

