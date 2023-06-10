Dershowitz to Newsmax: Indictment Result of DOJ Targeting Trump

There's no question "whatsoever" that former President Donald Trump has been targeted by the Justice Department, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax.

"There's no question that all of this resulted from Donald Trump being targeted. It would have never happened had they not targeted him in the first place," Dershowitz said Saturday during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"But once he was targeted, he gave them material through that tape recording statement and through statements he allegedly made to his lawyers that gave a basis for an indictment" from special counsel Jack Smith in the Trump classified documents probe.

"It's still very dangerous because it stil results from him having been targeted in the first place," he added.

Dershowitz also said an investigation into the Biden family's connection with Ukrainian energy company Burisma "certainly constitutes something like probable cause for further investigation."

"It's not proof of any crime — certainly, no proof of any crime against the president. But there has to be, as Jack Smith says, one rule of law. And, of course, under Jack Smith's one rule of law and affecting the national security there should have been an investigation of President [Joe] Biden for possessing classified information, Vice President [Mike] Pence, or a more vigorous investigation of Hillary Clinton," Dershowitz said.

Earlier this month, the DOJ told Pence it will not pursue criminal charges over classified documents found at his home. Special counsel Robert Hur is leading an investigation into the classified documents found in Biden’s possession.

"The nonsense that we have one rule of law after you've targeted one particular person just proves my point that I've made over and over again in my book, "[Get] Trump," that this was all part of an effort to get Trump.

"Now, Trump contributed to that effort and made it easy by saying some of the things he said. ... But I have to tell you, the judge was mistaken and saying that those statements violated the lawyer-client privilege," he added.

