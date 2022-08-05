Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'No Credibility' in Colleague's Call for Trump Prosecution

Former Harvard Law School professor and constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Friday that Laurence Tribe, his former Harvard colleague, has "no credibility" in calling for the prosecution of former President Donald Trump due to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

During a CNN panel discussion, Tribe said there was enough evidence revealed during the House select committee hearings to indict the former president on numerous counts, including the "attempted murder" of Vice President Mike Pence during the Capitol riot.

Dershowitz addressed Tribe's comments during "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The most important point is that the shoe on the other foot test, if one of his favorite people were under investigation — President [Joe] Biden, [former] President [Bill] Clinton, [former] President [Barack] Obama, Hillary Clinton — he would be making exactly the opposite arguments," Dershowitz said. "He is a total and complete hypocrite, and it's and fraud. When it comes to President Trump, he will always come down in that direction. I hope Attorney General [Merrick] Garland will have more sense than to listen to this zealot, this extremist, this man who knows no bounds. A man who says that the president can be, should be indicted for attempting to kill the vice president deserves no credibility whatsoever."

Tribe, who has also retired from teaching at the Ivy League school, and former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut recently wrote an opinion piece published in The Guardian in which they indicated that Garland was on the right track in trying to prosecute a case against Trump.

Tribe said as much in a post on Twitter Thursday about the Guardian piece. "... AG Garland's pursuit of justice in the criminal attempt to overturn the 2020 election: He's on exactly the right track," Tribe stated. "He just needs to step on the accelerator. He must indict before 2023 to avoid running out of gas."

Dershowitz said Tribe was trying to urge Garland, who was Tribe's former student at Harvard, to pursue Trump regarding the event at the Capitol.

"He has destroyed his credibility by saying that he urged his former student, the attorney general of the United States, to indict Trump for attempting to murder Pence," he said. "Think about that for a minute, attempting murder coming out of the mouth of a former law professor. Shame on him."

Dershowitz helped defend Trump in the Senate during his first impeachment trial in 2020, which saw the former president acquitted in that chamber.

