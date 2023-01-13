Dershowitz to Newsmax: Likely 'No Prosecution' in Biden Docs Case

Author and law expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Friday that there will likely not be any prosecutions after unsecured classified documents were found at several locations used by President Joe Biden before he was elected.

"My hunch is that every president in recent years has some classified material, or had some classified material improperly in their possession," Dershowitz said on "American Agenda." "It all started with the raid on Mar-a-Lago and the great publicity that was given that, and now it's coming back to haunt the Democrats."

In August, the Attorney General Merrick Garland's Department of Justice dispatched about 60 armed FBI agents to former President Donald Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, looking for suspected classified documents Trump removed when he left office in January 2021.

The documents recovered from that search warrant led Garland to appoint special counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump criminally.

"Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said Nov. 18.

This week, however, news broke that Biden's lawyers discovered classified documents that Biden apparently took after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. The papers were found in a Washington, D.C., office Biden used from 2017-19.

Another batch was reportedly discovered in Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and garage, forcing Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate.

"Earlier today, I signed an order appointing Robert Hur as special counsel for the matter I have just described," Garland said Thursday. "The document [order] authorizes him to investigate whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with this matter. The special counsel will not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department, but he must comply with the regulations, procedures, and policies of the department."

Dershowitz said that while there will likely not be prosecutions of Trump or Biden, he hopes the events will lead the government to revisit lower ranking officials who have been damaged by the same type of issue.

"The end result is clear. There will be no prosecution either of Trump or of Biden," Dershowitz said. "I'm hoping that maybe we will revisit some of the prosecutions and losses of security clearance that have been directed against young, lower ranking people, who accidentally may have had things in their possession and suffered terrible consequences.

"There cannot be multiple standards of law, depending on who you are, whether you're a Democrat or the Republican. There has to be a single standard of law, and that principle is being violated."

