×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: derrick van orden | kevin mccarthy | matt gaetz

Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Push to Oust McCarthy 'Fool's Errand'

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 04:18 PM EDT

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his allies' push to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "is a fool's errand" that is only delaying the work of Congress.

Van Orden said on "Newsline" that "The motion to vacate the speakership is a fool's errand, and I can't think of anyone better to lead this effort than my colleague from the great state of Florida."

He added, "What we're doing now is we are just spinning our wheels. We have less than 45 days to make sure that we get the final appropriations bills through, to make sure that we can do our job as a government, so I didn't come to Congress so they can watch someone else audition to be on a television show."

Van Orden continued, "I didn't come to Congress so someone [Gaetz] could run a primary race to become the governor of Florida, I came here to work for the people … of the great state of Wisconsin."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his allies' push to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "is a fool's errand" that is only delaying the work of Congress.
derrick van orden, kevin mccarthy, matt gaetz
173
2023-18-03
Tuesday, 03 October 2023 04:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved