Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Push to Oust McCarthy 'Fool's Errand'

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his allies' push to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "is a fool's errand" that is only delaying the work of Congress.

Van Orden said on "Newsline" that "The motion to vacate the speakership is a fool's errand, and I can't think of anyone better to lead this effort than my colleague from the great state of Florida."

He added, "What we're doing now is we are just spinning our wheels. We have less than 45 days to make sure that we get the final appropriations bills through, to make sure that we can do our job as a government, so I didn't come to Congress so they can watch someone else audition to be on a television show."

Van Orden continued, "I didn't come to Congress so someone [Gaetz] could run a primary race to become the governor of Florida, I came here to work for the people … of the great state of Wisconsin."