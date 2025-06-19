Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Iran Will 'Come to the Table, or Go to the Grave'

Amid reports of explosions in Tehran, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., issued a warning to Iran on Newsmax on Thursday, declaring that the nation's leadership must choose between diplomatic engagement or face dire consequences.

Speaking Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Van Orden, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, underscored the seriousness of the current Middle Eastern situation, especially in the wake of reported explosions in Tehran's Lavizan neighborhood, rumored to be hiding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a fortified bunker. Iran denies these allegations.

"Our enemies in Iran [are] our enemy," Van Orden stated emphatically. "Donald Trump is acting like an incredibly clever commander-in-chief. He is keeping the enemy on their toes. He is leaving all options open. And the terrorist mullahs that have been running Iran for almost 50 years now need to be nervous in the service because if they don't come to the table, they're going to be going to the grave."

The congressman's comments align with growing speculation about internal instability within Iran, intensified by reports of defections among Iranian officials seeking refuge from a potentially collapsing government.

Van Orden addressed conversations he's had with Iranian leaders and emphasized that their vision for a democratic Iran doesn't involve American military intervention. Instead, these dissidents seek indirect support through the continued assistance of Israel.

"They're not asking for money. They're not asking for direct military support. They're not asking for American boots on the ground. What they're asking for is to continue to help Israel facilitate the transition to a democratic Iran," he explained. He observed that the Iranian leadership has shown increasing anxiety, directly addressing the Iranian populace, a rare occurrence indicative of the regime's weakening position.

Addressing regime change concerns, Van Orden explicitly rejected any U.S.-initiated intervention.

"Hey, let me be crystal clear. I'll name a couple [of] countries. You tell me which one worked out well — Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya? None of them," Van Orden asserted. "I want nothing to do with regime change driven by the United States of America. It doesn't work."

Instead, Van Orden advocated for an organic, internal change led by Iranian citizens, with support from regional allies, particularly Israel. He highlighted the diminishing power and influence of Iran throughout the Middle East, notably its dwindling support for groups like Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

"The regime is crumbling; their ability to project power throughout the region is dissipating as we speak," he said, pointing out that even Russian President Vladimir Putin had distanced himself from Iran despite their collaboration and assistance in Ukraine.

Van Orden further emphasized Iran's fundamental weaknesses.

"Why do you think they put all the money into the Houthi rebels in Yemen? Why do you think they've been arming Hezbollah? Because they don't have the moxie themselves," he noted. "If the United States gets directly involved… we would crush them in about five hours. So they need to come to the table or go to the grave, and it's their choice."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com