Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: 'Nobel Peace Prize Does Not Deserve Donald Trump'

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., voiced sharp criticism of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee during his appearance Friday on Newsmax's "National Report," arguing that President Donald Trump's leadership in brokering the Gaza peace deal has been unfairly overlooked.

Van Orden praised the Trump-led negotiations that resulted in what he called a "historic" breakthrough between Israel and Gaza authorities, saying the president's diplomacy has done more to promote global stability than any leader in American history.

"The deal that President Donald J. Trump was able to broker is historic, and it needs to be noted as such," Van Orden said. "Donald Trump has made more peace in the world than any president in the history of our country, and it needs to be recognized."

Despite the global significance of the agreement, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded this week to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a decision Van Orden said reflects the ideological bias of the Norwegian committee.

"I'm going to tell you right now, I'm incredibly disappointed by the Nobel Peace Prize [Committee]," he said. "They're a bunch of pompous, globalist Europeans that fail to recognize the fact that Donald Trump has brought more peace to the world than any president in the history of the United States of America, and he needs to be commended for it publicly and globally."

The congressman went further, suggesting that the prize itself has lost credibility.

"Again, I cannot tell you, I watched a statement by this Nobel Peace Prize [Committee] guy, it was just revolting," Van Orden said. "At this point, the Nobel Peace Prize does not deserve Donald Trump for his efforts. That's the way it is. I mean, those guys, you can keep that thing, as far as I'm concerned."

The Wisconsin Republican also credited key figures in the Trump administration who helped bring the peace agreement together.

"Listen, Mr. [Steve] Witkoff, [special envoy to the Middle East] and Jared Kushner deserve massive props for doing the block and tackling of this, but this would not have happened without the forceful leadership of Donald J. Trump, and that needs to be recognized around the world," Van Orden said.

Turning to the security implications of the peace plan, Van Orden emphasized continued caution toward the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"I am very concerned about Hamas," he said. "I do not trust them as far as I can throw them. They are a terrorist organization, and they committed the worst atrocities that have taken place in the 21st century against the Jews, for sure. It's absolutely horrific what they did. So, we need to make sure that they adhere to this peace deal lock, stock, and barrel."

