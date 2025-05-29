Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: Dems Spending Bill Rhetoric 'Despicable"

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that the rhetoric used by Democrats about the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, which covers program budgets and income tax relief now before the Senate, is "despicable."

Van Orden told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that Democrats have nothing to stand on. "There's two words, reprehensible and despicable, is how I can describe the Democrats' conduct right now. It's shameful that they're trying to terrify those who are most vulnerable, not just lying through their teeth."

He said there's a simple answer to claims that Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security programs are being slashed. "No. Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security are not getting touched. So [President] Donald Trump campaigned on this. I campaigned on this."

Congressional Democrats, buoyed by many media outlets, began pushing against the legislation in the early stages and have continued. "All national Democrats have are pathetic lies and fear-mongering tactics to distract from their failures," said National Republican Campaign Committee spokesperson Mike Marinella. "Americans," he said, "know they're full of crap."

Van Orden said the messaging will come back to haunt Democrats. "The Democrat Party has nothing to offer policy-wise. Zero." He said they are preying on minds to create fear. "The Democrat Party is fear-mongering with our seniors and veterans, our profoundly handicapped folks, hungry children, single moms."

But he said Republicans are meeting the challenge. "The Republican Party is delivering on the agenda, the mandate that was given to Donald J. Trump by 77 million Americans." Preserving the Trump 2017 tax cuts is a major element of the legislation he offered.

Now, said Van Orden, Republicans in the Senate need to do their job and approve the legislation as well. "And there's so much goodness in there. And it's incumbent upon our colleagues in the Senate to get this bill across the finish line and get it to President Trump's desk."

