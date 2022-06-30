Derrick Evans to Newsmax: No Regrets About My Jan. 6 Actions

Derrick Evans, a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, tells Newsmax he has no regrets about his actions at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Evans who is about to start serving three months in prison, made his comments during an interview on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday.

He was initially charged with illegally entering a restricted building, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Evans noted the charges — all misdemeanors — ended up being dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to felony civil disorder.

He expects to enter prison shortly.

"I'm awaiting instructions to self-surrender so it should be in the next few weeks," he said.

Asked if he had any regrets, Evans replied: "You know, I regret I would be away from my family for the next three months… but I'm never going to regret standing up for what I believe in and fighting for the Constitution and America."

Evans did not rule out running for office again once he is eligible to do so.

"So in the state of West Virginia, I'm eligible to run once the probation and everything is over with. He said that would make him eligible to run in 2026.

"I am however, eligible to run for U.S. Senate or U.S. Congress if that's something I decide to do in 2024," he said.

Asked how he got inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, Evans said: "I walked through the doors on the east side of the building. I did not break anything. I was not violent.

"As a matter of fact, I told other people not to do those things. I'll be releasing some video evidence of that as soon as I get the OK from my lawyers to do that. I even got a fist bump from a police officer as soon as I walked through the doors."

He said the first bump came when he approached the officer and thanked him for his service.

Evans said he was there to "exercise my freedom of speech and support President [Donald] Trump. He's the greatest president of my lifetime."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!