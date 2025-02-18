Tom Homan to Newsmax: AOC 'Dumbest Congresswoman Ever'

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan fired back at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggesting he is illiterate, calling her the "dumbest congresswoman ever" elected to Congress for working to teach criminal aliens on how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest.

"She's the dumbest congresswoman ever elected to Congress, and she proves that every day," Homan told Monday night's "Finnerty" on Newsmax. "And look, bottom line is I can't believe any member of Congress — Republican, Democrat, independent — would want to educate criminal illegal aliens who are in the country illegally, been convicted of a violent crime, and have been ordered removed by an immigration judge."

"After due process at great taxpayer expense, you've got a congressman or congresswoman that does not want ICE to do the job that Congress has mandated them to do and funds them to do."

Homan added, "She doesn't want ICE to enforce the laws they enacted."

Ocasio-Cortez had suggested Homan needs to learn how to read the Constitution after Homan continued to remind her that he knows immigration law. Homan told host Rob Finnerty that he is sticking to the fact that enforcing the law is what he is doing, despite her protestations in the name of aiding and abetting lawbreakers.

"What the hell is Congress doing?" Homan continued. "They can spend their time doing better things rather than writing laws they don't want us to enforce."

"President Trump and me have been clear from Day 1: We're concentrating on public safety threats and national security threats."

Homan rebuked Ocasio-Cortez's "webinars" seeking to educate criminal illegal aliens on how to avoid Homan's deportation forces.

"She can call education constitutional rights all she wants, but we all know what she's doing: She's out there telling people how to evade enforcement, how to evade ICE arrest — and again, the most dangerous of the illegal aliens in the country, giving them a heads up," Homan said. "And I'll say it again, I hope she's not educating the next murderer of a college nursing student or not educating the next illegal alien who's going to burn a woman alive on a subway."

"That is my concern," said Homan.

Harboring criminal illegal aliens is a felony, Homan once again warned Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrat-run sanctuary city leaders.

"I've said it from Day 1: If a sanctuary city crosses that line on knowingly harboring, concealing illegal aliens or actively impeding ICE from doing their job, I will seek criminal prosecution." Homan added, "And we have a strong AG [Pam Bondi] that will look at this, and she'll go strong on these people. She's already started. She hasn't ended yet. So we're gonna hold them accountable."

"Again, if they don't want to help us, then just get out of the way. We'll do it for you. I can't believe there's any elected official, including her, that doesn't want to remove public safety threats from their communities. That's their communities. That's your No. 1 responsibility: Protection of our communities," Homan emphasized.

"If she don't want to do it, the Trump administration will."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com