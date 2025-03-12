WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deportation | hamas | columbia | protester | chad wolf | mahmoud khalil

Fmr DHS Sec. to Newsmax: Court Will Uphold Deportation of Columbia Student

By    |   Wednesday, 12 March 2025 11:34 AM EDT

The court will back the Trump administration's deportation order for Columbia student protester Mahmoud Khalil despite freedom of speech claims because it is a bridge too far to support a terrorist organization, former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Although the law states that green card holders can be deported if they commit a crime, proclaim backing for terrorist groups, or if the U.S. government declares their presence in the country to be adverse to American foreign policy or national security interests, a judge has blocked Khalil's deportation order until he makes his case in court.

The judge on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a hearing over Khalil's challenge to his arrest by immigration authorities. He came to the United States on a student visa three years ago and became a permanent resident in 2024.

Wolf told "Wake Up America" that "there's always freedom of expression … but when it goes beyond that — when you start espousing the views of a terrorist organization, you start distributing pamphlets of a terrorist organization — that's when the bridge is too far, and that's when the United States government … has to step in to protect other students on these campuses."

Wolf emphasized that "it's not just a matter of this individual is out there just saying things that are maybe unpopular, he is taking that next step to say and endorse and promote [the terrorist organization] Hamas … and that's a bridge too far, and I think that will be upheld in a court of law."

Wolf added that "the American people over the last couple years have seen a number of these students on college campuses come out in support of Hamas, which is a terrorist organization designated by the Untied States, and so the secretary of state under the Immigration and Nationality Act has the ability to revoke green cards — has the ability to remove individuals from this country that are adverse to our foreign policy goals."

He stressed that the left, in opposing Khalil's deportation, is upset that "the Trump administration is actually enforcing the law."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The court will back the Trump administration's deportation order for Columbia student protester Mahmoud Khalil despite freedom of speech claims because it’s a bridge too far to support a terror organization, former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Newsmax on Wednesday.
deportation, hamas, columbia, protester, chad wolf, mahmoud khalil
491
2025-34-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved