Fmr DHS Sec. to Newsmax: Court Will Uphold Deportation of Columbia Student

The court will back the Trump administration's deportation order for Columbia student protester Mahmoud Khalil despite freedom of speech claims because it is a bridge too far to support a terrorist organization, former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Although the law states that green card holders can be deported if they commit a crime, proclaim backing for terrorist groups, or if the U.S. government declares their presence in the country to be adverse to American foreign policy or national security interests, a judge has blocked Khalil's deportation order until he makes his case in court.

The judge on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a hearing over Khalil's challenge to his arrest by immigration authorities. He came to the United States on a student visa three years ago and became a permanent resident in 2024.

Wolf told "Wake Up America" that "there's always freedom of expression … but when it goes beyond that — when you start espousing the views of a terrorist organization, you start distributing pamphlets of a terrorist organization — that's when the bridge is too far, and that's when the United States government … has to step in to protect other students on these campuses."

Wolf emphasized that "it's not just a matter of this individual is out there just saying things that are maybe unpopular, he is taking that next step to say and endorse and promote [the terrorist organization] Hamas … and that's a bridge too far, and I think that will be upheld in a court of law."

Wolf added that "the American people over the last couple years have seen a number of these students on college campuses come out in support of Hamas, which is a terrorist organization designated by the Untied States, and so the secretary of state under the Immigration and Nationality Act has the ability to revoke green cards — has the ability to remove individuals from this country that are adverse to our foreign policy goals."

He stressed that the left, in opposing Khalil's deportation, is upset that "the Trump administration is actually enforcing the law."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com